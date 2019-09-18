The person responsible for the Indanan, Sulu blast was confirmed to be a female suicide bomber, according to the Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Tuesday.

“Results of further forensic examination by the PNP Crime Laboratory found partial female DNA profile in 20 human tissue, and flesh and bone specimen recovered from the scene of a recent explosion at a military camp of the Alfa Company of the 35th Infantry Battalion in Indanan, Sulu last September 8, 2019,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Kimberly Molitas, PNP deputy spokesperson, in a press briefing.

Molitas said “no conclusion” can be reached concerning the identity of the person.

“What we recovered is really a partial female DNA profile so that became are basis but unfortunately, we don’t have the technology that can determine the nationality,” she said.

“What we can assure is she is really a female and the eye witnesses have helped us to go that conclusion,” she added.

She said the remaining specimens and extracted DNA material are currently stored at their Davao Region police office.

Questions about the suspect’s gender surfaced after authorities said her head looks like a woman but the recovered arm looks like a male.

Molitas said they are open in seeking assistance with their foreign counterparts in identifying the suspect.

“We are looking into that. Hopefully, we have our counterparts who we work with if we need their help,” said Molitas.

Now that Police General Oscar Albayalde is in Vietnam for the 39th ASEAN Association of Chiefs of Police (ASEANAPOL), the PNP hoped that the terrorism issue will be discussed to strengthen the coordination between ASEAN countries in investigating such incidents.

“This case is not unique to us. Even other countries experienced this. We hope to be able to cross reference on what each countries experienced so that we can help one another,” said Molitas.

Authorities said this latest incident of suicide bombing is the fourth the country experienced. Ella Dionisio/DMS