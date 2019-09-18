At least 20 people died after the truck they are riding fell into a ravine on Tuesday in T’boli, South Cotabato.

A police report said the incident happened around 10:35 am along Barangay Lamsalome.

It said 15 people died on the spot and five in the hospital while 14 were injured.

In a radio interview, T'boli Mayor Dibu Tuan said the victims came from night swimming in General Santos before the accident.

“Victims came from Surallah town and took the T’boli-Gensan shortcut road,” said Tuan.

He said they are still investigating why the vehicle fell off the mountainous cliff. He added the local government is ready to assist the victims.

Authorities, with the Philippine Red Cross, are conducting search and rescue operations for the remaining victims. Ella Dionisio/DMS