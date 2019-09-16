A member of Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG), his wife and five others were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Taguig City last Friday.

In a statement Saturday, Police Brigadier General Filmore Escobal, PSPG director, identified the officer as Police Chief Master Sergeant Rahid Sanguan who is assigned with the Protection Escort Division (PED).

According to an initial report, Sanguan, his wife and five others were arrested around 6:15 pm inside his residence at Barangay Lower Bicutan, Taguig City last September 13.

Sanguan’s house is believed to be used as a drug den but based on drug tests, all arrested suspects, except for the officer, were tested positive for illegal drugs.

“It is so unfortunate that despite our constant reminders to our personnel and the continuous efforts to implement the PNP’s internal cleansing program, this incident still occurred,” said Escobal.

“Nonetheless, this incident would only strengthen our resolve to continuously pursue our relentless campaign to get rid of misfits and scalawags in our ranks,” he added.

The PSPG director said they support the investigation and will give necessary information to assist Taguig City police.

“We would like to assure everyone that the PSPG leadership does not and will never tolerate the wrong doing of any of its personnel,” said Escobal.

The suspects will face violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Ella Dionisio/DMS