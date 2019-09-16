Around 431 inmates convicted of heinous crimes and were released through Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) Law surrendered to the authorities, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP) latest data.

On Sunday, PNP said out of the 431 surrenderees, 252 inmates were back at the Bureau of Corrections custody.

The highest number of surrenderees remained in Mimaropa (Mindoro- Marinduque- Romblon- Palawan) region at 74 followed by Central Visayas at 43 and 41 in National Capital Region.

Majority of the surrenderees are those convicted with murder (138) and rape (130).

PNP earlier said there are a total of 1,914 inmates convicted of heinous crimes were freed under the GCTA since 2014.

President Rodrigo Dutertey gave the freed inmates 15 days to surrender which will end on September 19.

After the deadline lapse, PNP will deploy their tracker teams to arrest the remaining convicts who did not surrender. Ella Dionisio/DMS