9月12日のまにら新聞から

Ex Pangasinan solon Espino wounded in ambush

［ 94 words｜2019.9.12｜英字 ］

Former Pangasinan Rep. Amado Espino Jr was wounded while three of his men died after they were ambushed by unidentified number of suspects in San Carlos City Wednesday afternoon.

In a report from the Ilocos regional police, Espino was on board his vehicle and had a three-vehicle convoy when they were attacked around 4:30 pm along Magtaking, San Carlos City.

Espino was brought to the Holy Blessed Family Hospital but his driver and two bodyguards failed to survive.

The San Carlos Police Station is conducting a dragnet to identify and arrest the suspects. Ella Dionisio/DMS