The younger brother of Abu Sayyaf leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan was killed while two soldiers were wounded in a 20-minute firefight encounter in Sulu on Tuesday morning.

Maj. Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said the troops of 41st Infantry Battalion were conducting operations when they encountered around 40 Abu Sayyaf members at the vicinity of Sitio Tubig Pansol, Barangay Langhub, Patikul at 11:39am

"Heavy firefight ensued that lasted for 20 minutes, after which, enemies scampered to different directions allowing the troops to overrun the enemy encampment that can accommodate at least 40 individuals," he said.

Encinas said a body and one AK-47 were recovered.

"Soldiers identified the neutralized terrorist as Nanz Sawadjaan, the younger brother of ASG sub-leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan," he said.

The two soldiers who are recuperating at the Camp Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital in Jolo, added Encinas.

Encinas said troops are pursuing the fleeing terrorists.

“Our troops remain persistent in tracking down and neutralizing the remaining terrorists in Sulu,” said Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana Wesmincom commander.

“The successful operations of our troops are also attributed to the local community who give information, directing our troops to the terrorists’ location,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS