The Philippine National Police- Anti-Kidnapping Group ( PNP-AKG) on Wednesday said they have arrested 12 alleged suspects, including three foreigners involved in abducting some 14 victims in different operations nationwide.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Elmer Cereno, the AKG spokesperson, said they implemented warrant of arrest against a certain Sonny Tamayo at the boundary of San Mateo, Rizal and Marikina City last Tuesday around 7 am for kidnapping an Indian student and his driver.

“He was involved in the kidnapping of Rajeev Kumar and Reynaldo Logacho on October 26, 2017 at De LaSalle University, Greenhills, San Juan City,” said Cereno.

On September 9, AKG personnel arrested two Chinese who are alleged kidnappers and two most wanted persons in Paranaque City and Bukidnon province.

A certain Dheng Shiwu and Ou Jianmin were arrested inside a hotel around 7:10 am for detaining two of their co-nationals for failing to pay money they borrowed to play in the casino.

“They (victims) borrowed one million RM ( renminbi),” said Cereno.

The AKG said the modus operandi of the two Chinese suspects is the same with other incidents involving their countrymen.

Meanwhile, a certain Esperidion Alastra, 44 and Saturnina Alastra, 64 were arrested by an arrest warrant at Don Carlos, Bukidnon around 5 am for their alleged involvement in kidnapping a certain Sofia Faith Geocadin last February 22.

“Alastra is listed as number 4 of PNP AKG-Mindanao Field Unit (MFU) most wanted,” he said.

And on September 6, AKG arrested an Indian national in Albay and six Filipinos in Paranaque City.

Joginder Singh, 38, was arrested around 6:15 am at his residence in Camalig, Albay for his involvement in seven kidnapping cases in different parts of the country.

He is allegedly involved in a kidnap-for-ransom (KFR) group who victimized their co-nationals.

Some of his cases were dismissed or the complainants did not cooperate in filing cases. Two died in an ambush and while in captivity.

Six Filipinos were arrested in a rescue operation in Paranaque City around 10:40 am.

Cereno said the wife of one of the victims identified as Alvin Bangug, sought police help in rescuing her husband and their businessman friend, Eugenio Santos after they were kidnapped the same day.

Suspects were identified as Reynaldo Parolina, 41; Rico Castillo, 45; Nathaniel Aragon, 35; Christopher Bargo, 36; Francis Reyes, 41 and Melvin Culala, 39.

Allegedly, the suspects abducted the victims for failing to return two million pesos investment money.

According to one of the victims, Eugenio Santos, they met the suspects inside a casino who decided to invest P2.3 million in his cigarette business however, they gave only two million pesos.

“So we decided to gamble some of the money to have the remaining 300,000 pesos but we lost. We told them we will return it but they got mad and threatened to kill us and our family,” Santos said.

AKG arrested the suspects after the family of Santos offered their eight million pesos land title in exchange for his life.

But the suspects told the media it was Santos and his friend who victimized them in investing to their business.

The arrested suspects will face kidnapping for ransom with serious illegal detention while the alleged Filipino kidnappers will face kidnapping for ransom with serious illegal detention and violation of Republic Act 10591 or Comprehensive Laws on Firearms and Ammunition.

Despite with the increase in KFR cases, Cereno said the are still gaining ground on their effort to stop these cases.

“Actually from 2017 up to this date we have already arrested 130 suspects and received... a total of 59 cases(with the) number of victim (at) 65,” he said.

Of the 130 suspects, 117 of them were Chinese, two Malaysians, four Koreans and seven Filipinos.

He added that this year, they have 26 casino-related incidents.

“We encouraged all the victims to come to our office so they can file cases,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS