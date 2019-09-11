President Rodrigo Duterte fired on Tuesday Jose Antonio Goitia as executive director of the Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission allegedly due to corruption.

In a speech in Malacañang, Duterte said he would also fire another appointee, not because of corruption but because "she's not in parity with others."

He did not name the official but he said she is "handling an economic office."

Prior to Duterte's speech, Presidential Spokesprson Salvador Penelo said Goitia was terminated "pursuant to the President's continuing mandate to eradicate graft and corruption, and to ensure that public officials and employees conduct themselves in a manner worthy of public trust."

Duterte and Panelo did not elaborate on the alleged corruption that Goitia was supposedly engaged into.

The Palace asked Goitia to turn over all official documents, papers and properties in his possession to the Office of the Deputy Executive Director for Finance and Administrative Services of the Commission.

"We hope that this shall serve as another example that this administration does not -- and will never -- tolerate corrupt practices in the bureaucracy and in public service," Panelo added. Celerina Monte/DMS