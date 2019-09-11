A military official said two suicide bombers being sought are within the province of Sulu.

''The two are still at large. They are subject of manhunt (operation) on top of our ongoing focused military operations, we intensified our operation here… because it is just isolated here in Sulu,” said Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command Tuesday.

“The two are still in Sulu. We're not going to let them move outside the province because it will be difficult if they will have an opportunity in other areas, but what is good here is they do not have support outside Sulu that is why I think they cannot launch hostilities,” he said.

Sobejana said the primary target of the terrorists are military installations.

“Actually from what we see ,they are targeting the military installations because in three occasions they attacked the BCT (Battalion Combat Team) then in Basilan, then this (incident) , so they really want to make revenge against us,” he said.

Sobejana said the military has not determined the nationality of the two suicide bombers as well as the female died in the explosion at Indanan last Sunday.

Major Arvin Encinas, Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said like security forces the public should be vigilant and report any suspicious looking individuals or things in their area.

“For us to ensure our own security is to be more aware and conscious on what is happening in our environment, (to be) extra vigilant and be cooperative to our security forces,” he said.

“If we see any suspicious looking in our surrounding it should be reported immediately to our authorities, considering, the security is not the sole responsibility of our security forces. It is everybody's concern,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS