Former Daraga mayor Carlwyn Baldo, the alleged mastermind behind the killing of a partylist representative and his security escort, was released on jail, according to Bicol region police Monday.

In a text message to The Daily Manila Shimbun, Bicol regional director Police Brigadier General Arnel Escobal said Baldo left jail around 5 pm after posting a P8.7 million bail last week.

“Yes he was released. Baldo was under BJMP (Bureau of Jail and Management Penology),” said Escobal.

The Legazpi City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 10 granted Baldo’s petition for bail.

He is being pointed as the alleged mastermind behind the death of Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Rodel Batocabe and his police escort last December 2018. Ella Dionisio/DMS