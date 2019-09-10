The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Monday said they will not release the names and pictures of the inmates who were granted early release due to the good conduct and time allowance (GCTA) law.

In a press briefing, Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said 130 out of the 1,914 freed inmates surrendered.

Of the 130, 41 are facing murder charges, 49 with rape cases, five robbery with rape, one murder and robbery, two murder and frustrated murder, one attempted rape with homicide, 13 robbery with homicide, three for dangerous drugs, three parricide, four rape with homicide, four homicide, one carnapping case, one robbery, one rape with arson, and one kidnapping with murder.

"And 25 of them were personally turned over by the PNP to the Bureau of Corrections," Banac said.

"The remaining surrenderees, we are still processing their travel arrangements," he added.

He said they are not planning to release names and pictures of those inmates who have yet to surrender.

"It will remain confidential for now and the PNP will use it in locating them," he said.

Banac said they will still ask BuCor on their procedures in capturing the convicts.

"We will coordinate with BuCor on their procedures in looking for fugitives. Do they need to publish their names and pictures? We will see so that we will not violate any law," he said.

Banac said they have the last known address of the convicts and they are ready to deploy their tracker teams once the 15-day period given by President Rodrigo Duterte lapses on September 19 .

"We asked the remaining inmates to surrendered to the nearest police station or directly go to the Bureau of Corrections," he said.

"There are still remaining days but let's not surrender( at the) last minute. We expect everyone to surrender before the 15-day grace period lapse which is on September 19," Banac added.

Banac said the data they have does not include those who voluntarily surrendered to BuCor.

They also that BuCor will give them a new list if the number they have right now is lower compared to the number of released inmates.

"If there is an additional, we hope BuCor will give us the list," said Banac.

"We also don't maintain their classification... if they are high-profile or not. Those who surrendered for sure know what crime they committed," he said.

On the reports of freed inmates going out of the country, Banac said they are still waiting for the Bureau of Immigration's statement.

"The Department of Justice released a lookout bulletin for the 1,914 inmates and right now who have not received confirmation that some of them already went out... if you will ask us, there is a possibility," he said.

"After the 15-day lapse and we found out that some of them went out, we will coordinate with the Interpol. We have good coordination with different police agencies in different countries and we hope they can help us," he added.

Duterte told the inmates who were granted early release to surrender so the BuCor can recompute their GCTA after controversy swirled after convicts of heinous crimes were released despite being excluded in the law. Ella Dionisio/DMS