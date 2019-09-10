The Department of Agriculture on Monday confirmed the presence of African Swine Fever which affected several local hogs in the country.

In a press conference, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said 14 out of 20 collected pig blood samples were found positive after a polymerase chain reaction test (PCR) conducted by the World Reference Laboratory in Pirbright, England.

"We received late last week the result of the polymerase chain reaction test. The result that we receive is that out of 20 samples, 14 are positive of the African Swine Fever," Dar announced.

But Dar said they have yet to receive the results for the second test by the laboratory, which will confirm the intensity of virus in the country.

"While it is conclusive that it is positive (with the African Swine Fever) how virulent is that virus we have yet to understand,” he added.

According to Dar, 7,416 pigs were were depopulated. This consists of those hogs that were affected by the disease - most of it from Rodriguez, Rizal -and those that were not but are within the one-kilometer radius

He also said there were reports delivered to the agriculture department but Dar did not disclose details since it was still under inspection.

Dar also explained they are still verifying possible spread of disease in undisclosed areas.

Despite the confirmation, Dar along with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III ate pork meat in a boodle fight, which aimed to assure the public that pork products are safe. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS