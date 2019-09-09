Singaporean President Halimah Yacob arrived Sunday for a five-day state visit to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Yacob arrived at 1:10 pm at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

She was met by Singapore Ambassador to the Philippines Gerard Ho, Philippine Ambassador to Singapore Joseph Yap and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III

Yacob and President Rodrigo Duterte will hold a bilateral meeting afterwards in Malacanang.

Halimah will also meet Mayor Sarah Duterte as she visit Davao City for a briefing and tour of Philippine Eagle Foundation and a dialogue with Mindanao Youth at the Ateneo de Davao University.

Also part of her itinerary is a luncheon with the Philippines-Singapore Business Council.

Halimah is Singapore's first female president and first Malay head of state in 47 years. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS