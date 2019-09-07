The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) resumed operations Friday afternoon after a cable supplying power to the trains was found cut.

Around 5:12 pm, MRT-3 announced the resumption of northbound and southbound train operations from North Avenue to Taft Avenue station.

"MRT-3 update as of 5:12 pm September 06, 2019: 1. 13 trains operational; 2. 12 trains running,'' the Department of Transportation ( DOTr) said in a social media post.

In an earlier announcement, partial continuation of operations allowed passengers to ride available trains going North Avenue to Shaw Boulevard around 9:45 am.

According to a statement from MRT-3 management, a cable of the Overhead Catenary System was cut at Guadalupe Station northbound at 6:17 am.

"Operations of the MRT-3 was suspended at 6:42 am today due to a cable of the Overhead Catenary System (OCS) being cut at Guadalupe Station (NB), which caused insufficient power supply from Shaw Boulevard to Santolan," the management said in a separate statement.

MRT-3 deployed P2P (point to point) buses to ferry stranded passengers.

The management said it will conduct a probe.

"After normalizing operations, MRT-3 will proceed to investigate the cause of the cut catenary cable. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," MRT-3 management added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS