One Chinese and two Filipinos were arrested after they attempted to bribe officials from the National Capital Region Police Office to release another Chinese arrested in Makati City for allegedly trafficking foreign nationals.

Police Major General Guillermo Eleazar, NCRPO chief, said arrested were d Joselito Vasquez, 56; Huang Xiangfei, 29; and Meljohn Palma, 43 as those who tried to bribe the chief of Regional Special Operations Unit of NCRPO early Friday morning.

Initial information showed Vasquez, lawyer of the arrested Li Xuemei, contacted the RSOU-NCR and offered money to allow his client to be released.

An entrapment operation was conducted after Vasquez texted Police Colonel Rogart Campo offering two million pesos.

However, during the pay off, Vasquez delivered only P 1,2 million from Palma, the lawyer's messenger.

"Even if you offer one billion to me or my personnel. You cannot buy us," said Eleazar.

The suspects will face cases of violation Article 212 of Revised Penal Code or Corruption of Public Office.

Because of this incident, Li will also face the same charges in addition to his earlier charges of trafficking. Ella Dionisio/DMS