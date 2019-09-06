Malacanang said on Thursday Senator Ronald dela Rosa should also be investigated for the release of inmates who were convicted of heinous crimes when he was still the head of the Bureau of Corrections.

"With respect to Senator Dela Rosa, then that requires an investigation on whatever circumstances that made him sign released papers, that's case to case," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a press briefing.

Of the some 1,900 convicts who committed heinous crimes and were freed under Republic Act No. 10592 or the law on good conduct time allowance, 120 got their freedom when Dela Rosa was BuCor chief.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday fired BuCor chief Nicanor Faeldon over the near release of rapist and murderer former Calauan, Laguna mayor Antonio Sanchez under GCTA law.

He said the Ombudsman should investigate Faeldon and other BuCor officials.

With the statement by some congressmen that Dela Rosa should also be investigated, Panelo said, "Well, I guess, since that is the sentiment of the House, they should do something about it."

"They can always recommend the filing. First, they will have to investigate; and then, they will have to recommend what their findings are and what their recommendation is with respect to those people," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS