The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is ready to support the government on rearresting convicts released through the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) law.

"We are here, ready to render assistance and give support to the Department of Justice (DOJ) the Philippine National Police (PNP), and other relevant agencies of government when so requested," Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, said Thursday.

"We are committed to ensuring that our communities are safe and that justice is served as this is in pursuit of our constitutional mandate of protecting the people and securing the state," he added.

Arevalo issued his statement after President Rodrigo Duterte fired Bureau of Correction (BuCor) Director Nicanor Faeldon for disobeying his order to stop the release of the convicts based on the GCTA law.

Duterte also ordered the immediate rearrest of more 1,000 released convicts. Robina Asido/DMS