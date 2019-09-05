A Spanish Navy frigate is arriving for a three-day goodwill visit on Thursday.

Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, acting director of the Naval Public Affairs Office, said Mendez Nuñez (F-104) will be docking at Pier 15, South Harbor.

Roxas said the goodwill visit will last until Saturday.

"(The) welcome and arrival ceremony and press interview will be conducted upon arrival of the Spanish Navy vessel," she said.

The visit of the Spanish frigate follows the port visit of two warships from the South Korean navy. The two South Korean ships left Wednesday. Robina Asido/DMS

Story 7

PNP deploys motorcycle-riding patrolwomen along EDSA

To promote gender equality and women empowerment, the new director of the Philippine National Police- Highway Patrol Group deployed some 20 motorcycle-riding patrolwomen along EDSA.

In an interview with reporters, Police Brigadier General Eliseo Cruz said their HPG patrolwomen can perform duties like patrolmen.

“They should be ready to respond on any crime situation because we are police, whether men or women. This is what we called gender equality and women empowerment. Men or women, they should conduct traffic enforcement,” said Cruz.

Cruz said 48 patrolwomen underwent a 45-day motorcycle riding course last year and 20 were deployed since he assumed office as the new HPG director last month.

“We are deploying all policewomen riders along EDSA. We have trained 48 HPG policewomen on motorcycle riding course especially now (that) we are maximizing our presence in all major thoroughfares of Metro Manila even in other regions. That’s why we need trained policemen and policewomen in motorcycling,” he added.

Cruz said they were trained on safe riding and tactical driving.

“We need swift and trained (police officers) in terms of traffic congested roads so that they can quickly respond on any crime incidents and tactical operations,” he said.

The HPG chief said they deployed all patrol officers as it is their mandate.

Cruz said having patrolwomen can prevent any argument between officers and motorists.

“They will be more calm when they are arrested or apprehended. They will not be easily get mad,” he said.

One of the deployed patrolwomen, Judy Ann Maata agreed with her director that motorists will not be easily get mad if women will approach them when they commit a violation.

“They will not be mad (at us) since they have respect for women,” Maata said.

“We went the same training with male police officers and we will always enforce maximum tolerance,” she added.

Cruz said the female cops will be accompanied by deputized HPG personnel if there is a need to issue tickets for violators.

“We are on the process of applying their deputation,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS