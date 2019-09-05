The Philippine National Police ( PNP) reminded the parents and hospital personnel be watchful of their children after a baby was found inside a hand carry bag of an American lady in Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Wednesday.

“We remind the parents, caregivers, and lying-inns to be alert,” Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac said in a press briefing.

Banac told hospitals to secure their facilities and parents to keep an eye on their children.

“If there are times when we are not at home, there should be a responsible adult who will look at their children,” he said.

This came after a passenger identified as Jennifer Erin Talbot, 42, was barred from leaving the airport after a six-day old child was found in her bag.

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Ed Monreal said Talbot arrived at the NAIA Terminal 3 before 6am for her 8:10 a.m. flight to the US via Narita on Delta Air.

Talbot initially presented her passport to an immigration officer while the baby boy, born August 29, 2019, was inside her black hand carry bag.

Before reaching the final X-ray machine, she brought out the baby from her bag and went through the body search while her luggage underwent an x-ray.

She proceeded to the pre-departure area when she was approached by an airline staff who asked for passports and boarding passes for her and the baby.

She tried to hide the baby but the feet got exposed.

Monreal said Talbot was turned over to the NAIA-National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for proper disposition after she failed to show the documents of her child which was brought to the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development until his real parents are traced.

Initial information showed that the baby is a Filipino and the foreigner had just come from Davao.

Talbot will be facing charges of child trafficking and violation of Republic Act 7610 or Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act. Ella Dionisio/DMS