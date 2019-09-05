The intrusion of Chinese warships within the territorial waters of the country was raised by President Rodrigo Duterte with his Chinese counterpart during his visit in China last week.

This was confirmed by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Wednesday.

"Yes, it was raised by the President,” Lorenzana told reporters.

He said Chinese President Xi Jinping responded that international law does not require ships to get permission when passing through the territorial waters of other nation.

But Lorenzana said Xi "assured PRRD ( President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) that their naval ships are not coercing or targeting the Philippines."

It can be recalled that earlier last month the Western Command reported the passing of four Chinese Navy ships in Balabac Strait on June 17.

According to the Western Mindanao Command, five Chinese warships were also monitored passing at Sibutu Strait in the previous months, two in July and three in August.

Following these reported intrusions, Duterte ordered to require all foreign ships to seek clearance before passing within the territorial waters of the country. Robina Asido/DMS