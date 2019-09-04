Tropical Storm 'Liwayway' intensified as it moved northward toward Batanes, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Tuesday.

According to the weather bureau, Liwayway had maximum winds of 110 kilometers per hour and and gusts of up to 135 kilometers per hour.

The center of the tropical storm was detected 225 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes. It is moving north over the Philippine Sea at 15 kilometers per hour.

Pagasa raised Tropical Cyclone Weather Signal Number One over Batanes.

"Between today and tomorrow (4 September) afternoon, "Liwayway" will bring light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands," the weather bulletin issued at 5 pm read.

The southwest monsoon will also bring scattered light to moderate rains (with at times heavy rain showers during thunderstorms) over Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, northern portions of Palawan (incl. Calamian Islands), Mindoro Provinces, and rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, it added.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will affect Batanes and Babuyan Islands due to Liwayway and the southwest monsoon.

Pagasa said the tropical storm is not expected to make landfall and is forecast to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Wednesday late evening and Thursday morning. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS