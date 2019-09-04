The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Tuesday said around 300 cops are being monitored after they were included in the drugs watchlist of President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a press briefing, Police General Oscar Albayalde said out of the 854 police officers in Duterte's watchlist, 391 are active and needs validation.

"We also have counter intelligence watchlist aside from the president's list," he said.

"As of August 2019, we have 727 police officers in our CI watchlist," he added.

Albayalde said this is the target not only of IMEG but also their intelligence division nationwide.

Based on IMEG's data, 207 police officers have been arrested since the creation of the group. Ella Dionisio/DMS