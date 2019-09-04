Three senators on Tuesday filed a bill repealing the Good Conduct Time Allowance Law which paved way for the release of heinous crime convicts and almost granted the release of convicted rapist-murderer ex-Calauan Mayor Antonio Sanchez.

Senate President Vicente Sotto II, Senator Panfilo Lacson, and Senator Richard Gordon filed the Senate Bill 993 which seeks to repeal Republic Act No. 10592 or "an Act Amending Articles 29, 94, 97, 98 and 99 of Act No. 3185, as amended."

"Based on the history of Senate Bill 3064, the bill which became the basis of RA 10592, the intention of its framers is primarily to grant good conduct allowance to persons deprived of liberty while their case is still pending,' the explanatory note on the bill read.

"However, when it was enacted into law, it caused an absurd interpretation; and its very provisions needed harmonization. Furthermore, it has been subject to abuse by the persons allowed by the law to grant time allowances," it added.

According to Section 2 of Senate Bill 993, "all laws, decrees, orders, and issuances, or portions thereof, which are inconsistent with the provisions of this Act, are hereby repealed, amended or modified accordingly."

The senators acknowledged the aim of RA 10592 to decongest overpopulated prison cells. But they argued granting freedom to Sanchez and release of three convicts over the Chiong sisters' rape-slay case will be prejudicial for victims and relatives seeking for justice.

"The provision on GCTA has been in effect since the 1930s and it has not raised this kind of concern from the people and the government. Thus, it is an opportune time to go back to the old law where no question of proper implementation has been put forth to the government, and prisoners are enjoying benefits without a question of the propriety of its applicability on them," the note said.

"Law is always changing. It is usually reactive to what the society dictates, and it constantly reflects changes that occurs in our society. Because a law is simply never perfect," it read. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS