More than a million pesos worth of prohibited sea shells were intercepted by the government forces in Zamboanga City last Saturday, a report from Naval Forces Western Mindanao said Monday.

Initial report shows that the unmarked Jungkung-type watercraft loaded with 13 sacks of prohibited seashells were intercepted by the Naval Intelligence Security Group ? Western Mindanao and Naval Special Operations Unit 6 at the vicinity of Baliwasan Seaside, Zamboanga City.

"NISG-WM and NAVSOU 6 were conducting maritime patrol at aforementioned vicinity when it chanced upon an unmarked Jungkong-type watercraft, which was newly moored at Wee Bin Pier, Baliwasan Seaside, Zamboanga City loaded with prohibited seashells," the report said.

"Upon conduct of investigation, it was found out that the Jungkung ? type watercraft, registered as M/V Mardia, which was loaded with prohibited seashells, emanated from Pangutaran, Sulu Province," it added.

The report noted that the confiscated 13 sacks of seashells worth P1,715,000 were turned over to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

Recovered were 157 pieces of helmet shells, four trumpet shell, 35 frog shell, 10 bonnet shell, four spider cooch, 44 gold lip shell, three murex and 238 pieces of smooth top shell.

"Accordingly, M/V Mardia violated Section 102 of Republic Act 10654 or the amended Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998," the report said.

"Violation of the provision is punishable with a fine equivalent to three (3) times the value of the species or Three hundred thousand pesos (P300,000.00) to Three million pesos (P3,000,000.00), whichever is higher, and forfeiture of the species," it stated.

"Furthermore, upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be punished by imprisonment of five to eight years and a fine equivalent to twice the administrative fine and forfeiture of the species," it added. Robina Asido/DMS