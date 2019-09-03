Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar has designated Abner Caga as officer-in-charge of the Philippine Information Agency ( PIA).

This was after President Rodrigo Duterte accepted the resignation of Harold Clavite as PIA chief following a corruption allegation.

Caga is the current PIA Caraa regional Director.

As OIC, Andanar said that Caga shall "enjoy limited powers which are confined to functions of administration."

He shall also ensure that the PIA continues its usual activities, Andanar said.

Andanar said all personnel actions within the PIA shall require his final approval. Celerina Monte/DMS