Bureau of Corrections ( BuCor) Director General Nicanor Faeldon on Monday denied signing the release order for former Calauan Mayor Antonio Sanchez.

Faeldon said he signed a memorandum for Sanchez's release but he stressed it was not a release order which will officially grant Sanchez freedom.

"I signed that document, the memorandum of release but that is not the release order... After my office endorses to several other offices, and finally, it will go to the superintendent who issues the final release order of the PDL (person deprived of liberty)," explained Faeldon during a hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on Monday.

Faeldon said BuCor under his supervision halted the process of the suspected mastermind behind the rape-slay of Eileen Sarmenta and murder of Allan Gomez in 1993.

"I signed a memorandum order. That is the signal to process all the papers, but that is after I continuously consulted with the lawyer," he said.

"That ( memorandum) order sir was recalled by me. We stopped the process of the release," Faeldon added.

During Senator Risa Hontiveros' questioning on Faeldon, she revealed that the BuCor official met with Sanchez's family. Faeldon confirmed it.

"I spoke to the family your honor evening of July 29 I was already resting in my quarters... when I was informed by one of my staff the family of PDL Sanchez want to talk to me," Faeldon admitted.

Faeldon said he instructed his staff to inform the family to return the following day during office hours. However, the staff told him the family refused to leave the premises until Faeldon talked to them.

"The following day they came early in the office and cried there," he said.

Faeldon said he did not assure Sanchez's family he will be released under Good Conduct Time Allowance.

"There was never an assurance because at that time we already publicly said that Sanchez will not qualify (to be released)," Faeldon reiterated. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS