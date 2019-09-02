The Philippine National Police on Sunday expressed “serious concern” over the release of convicted drug lords and other criminals.

“Well, we, the PNP, are concerned of the release of convicted drug lords and those who committed heinous crimes because we can see the possibility that they may go back to their illegal activities,” Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, police spokesperson said in a radio interview.

Banac said the PNP used its resources and time to arrest these criminals, especially the convicted drug lords. Thus, he said the Bureau of Corrections should have at least informed the police of the release of convicted felons, who benefited from Republic Act No. 10592 or the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) law.

He underscored the need to intensify coordination among government agencies.

Based on BuCor’s data, a total of 1,914 prisoners convicted of heinous crimes have been granted early release since 2014 because of the GCTA.

Banac said the PNP is ready to arrest again those freed individuals if they return to their illegal activities. Ella Dionisio/DMS