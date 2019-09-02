Nine people died when a medical evacuation plane they were on board crashed at a private resort in Calamba, Laguna Sunday afternoon.

Laguna police director Colonel Eleazar Matta said those who perished were pilot Captain Jesus Hernandez; co-pilot First Officer Lino Cruz Jr; Dr. Garret Garcia; nurses Yamato Togawa and Kirk Eoin Badilla; Ryx Gil Laput; Raymond Bulacja; patient Tom Carr; and the patient's wife, Erma.

Matta said nine cadavers were retrieved from the crash site.

He said the plane came from Dipolog City and was bound for Manila to bring the patient to a hospital for medical treatment when it crashed around 3pm at Barangay Pansol in Calamba City.

Two caretakers of the resort were also injured after the plane exploded and caused fire, he said.

Three structures were also reported damaged from the incident.

The authorities were trying to identify the recovered cadavers in coordination with the airline officer. Ella Dionisio/DMS