9月1日のまにら新聞から

Six passengers injured as bus slams LRT concrete post in Manila

［ 150 words｜2019.9.1｜英字 ］

Six were injured after a passenger bus slammed into an LRT concrete post in Manila.

According to a report from the Manila Police District Special Mayor's Reaction Team, a passenger bus of Alabang Transport Service Cooperative with plate number UYD-442 was traversing towards Lawton from Alabang when it crashed into an LRT post near Manila City Hall in Taft Avenue, P. Burgos Ermita.

Initial investigation by authorities revealed the driver fell asleep as the bus reached the area.

Six passengerswere identified as Charlie Chua, 26; Adelia Leynes, 16; Danny Reyes, 36; Jasmine Peralta, 22; and David Timothy Improgo, 21 sustained injuries.

Police said they were brought by the Manila Rescue Ambulance to Mother and Child Hospital for treatment.

"Will begin inspection once the bus has been removed from the scene, as per MDRRMO (Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office)," Manila Public Information Office chief Julius Leonen said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS