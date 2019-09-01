Harold Clavite resigned as director general of Philippine Information Agency (PIA).

In a social media message posted Friday evening, Clavite said: ''It’s official. I’ve separated from the Philippine Information Agency effective today."

"It has been a roller coaster ride the past three years and I look forward to a less stressful private life now. I have contributed a lot and have completed my purpose of giving up my career and life in the United States to serve my home country, the Philippines. I will be back to my family and take care of my own now," he added.

"Rest assured, I will continue to be an advocate for peace, good governance, and a more responsible citizenry. I will continue to promote and foster a freer world through information and communication by advocating responsible social media and responsible sharing of information," he said.

"I will continue to support the work in Marawi," Clavite added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS