Two South Korean Navy ships will arrive in Manila for its first port visit on Monday.

Lt. Commander Maria Christina, Philippine Navy public affairs office acting director, said Munmo the Great (DDH-II) and Hwacheon (AOE) are expected at the South Harbor.

Roxas said the three-day goodwill visit will last until Wednesday.

“Welcome and arrival ceremony and press conference will be conducted upon arrival of the Korea Navy vessels,” she said.

The port visit will was made following the arrival of the BRP Conrado Yap (PS39) from South Korea, the most powerful ship of the Philippine Navy.

BRP Conrado Yap, the former Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Pohang-class corvette Chungju was formally commissioned into Philippine Navy service in a ceremony held at Jinhae Naval Base in Changwon City, South Korea early this month.

It can be recalled BRP Conrado Yap arrived in the country with BRP Davao Del Sur last August 18. Robina Asido/DMS