The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued 10 Chinese tourist in Bohol on Thursday, its spokesman said.

Capt. Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said the motorboat's engine conked out while on its way to Balicasag Island, Panglao from Sumilon, Bohol around 5:50 pm.

"Around 7:20 pm yesterday, the PCG received a call about a boat drifting to Balicasag. Rescue personnel of PCG searched for the boat," Balilo said.

He said the tourists were rescued near Balicasag around 7 pm.

Balilo said the tourists were brought to Tagbilaran port. Ella Dionisio/DMS