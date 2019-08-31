The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Friday expressed dismay after it was reported that four Chinese drug lords were released from prison last June.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino questioned the release of Chan Chit Yue, Kin San Ho, Ching Che, and Wu Hing Sum who were all sentenced for violation of Section 15 (Sale, Administration, Dispensation, Delivery, Transportation and Distribution of Regulated Drugs), Article III of Republic Act 6425, or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 1972, with a penalty of reclusion perpetua.

“PDEA, in a letter dated February 13, 2019 addressed to Ronalyn Opiňa-Gonzaga, Chief Parole Officer of Board of Pardons and Parole (BPP), objected to the possible grant of executive clemency to due to the gravity of their offenses”, Aquino said.

“It is very questionable why they were released," he added.

Senator Panfilo Lacson made the revelation on Thursday. A news report said the Bureau of Immigration the Chinese are detained in Taguig pending deportation.

Aquino pointed out that the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), and the BPP did not consult the agency to comment on Chan Chit Yue and Ching Che, as they have done with the other three.

“PDEA will not just concur to any decision rendered by any institution as it gives paramount importance to the efforts of the government in its fight against illegal drugs," he said.

"We are disappointed by the decision that we believe did not conform with the process," Aquino added. Ella Dionisio/DMS