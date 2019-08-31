Malacanang said on Friday inmates who were convicted of heinous crimes but were released due to the good conduct time allowance ( GCTA) should be returned to jail.

In a media interview in Beijing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo reiterated that disqualified to avail of the benefits of Republic Act No. 10597 or the law on GCTA are those who were charged and convicted of heinous crimes, escapees, habitual delinquents, and recidivists.

"Obviously, they should be sent back to jail until they serve the full term of their sentence," he said.

The 2013 law provides that once the allowances for good conduct are granted, they shall not be revoked.

But Panelo said such provision of the law does not apply to the beneficiaries who committed heinous crimes.

"It (good conduct allowance) assumes that the grantees are qualified. If you're not qualified, how will you be granted?" he said.

According to the Bureau of Corrections, almost 2,000 inmates who were convicted of heinous crimes were freed since 2013 under RA 10592.

The release of inmates due to GCTA became controversial after rapist and murderer former Calauan, Laguna mayor Antonio Sanchez was almost freed this month. This drew strong criticisms from the public, including the relatives of his victims.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier ordered the concerned authorities not to allow Sanchez's release as he is disqualified for committing heinous crimes. Celerina Monte/DMS