Tropical Storm ''Jenny'' slightly intensified as it left the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Wednesday.

According to the weather bureau, ''Jenny'' had maximum winds of 75 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 90 kilometers per hour. It had winds of 65 kph and gusts of up to 80 kph on Tuesday.

The center of the tropical storm was seen 50 kilometers west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan. It is moving west-southwest outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 40 kilometers per hour.

Pagasa lifted all tropical cyclone weather signals in the country. Jenny made landfall over Casiguran, Aurora around 10:45 pm Tuesday.

However, light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains are expected to affect Western Visayas, Negros Oriental, Mindoro provinces, Romblon and Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo Islands) due to the southwest monsoon. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS