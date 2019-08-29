The Philippine National Police- Highway Patrol Group ( PNP-HPG) on Wednesday said they deployed 62 more personnel in EDSA after they found out they are assigned in the headquarters.

"We saw 62 patrolmen and woman which were assigned here in HPG. So we used them for deployment in our highways like in EDSA," Police Brigadier General Eliseo Cruz told reporters in an interview.

With the additional deployment, HPG has 171 personnel on the highways.

"They are supposed to be patrolling the highways. They are not authorized to be assigned here in the headquarters," the HPG head added.

According to Cruz, 95 percent of HPG personnel should be deployed in highways.

Cruz said they are maximizing the presence of HPG patrollers in EDSA.

"We are maximizing the presence of HPG patrollers in major thoroughfares like in EDSA," he said.

He said the additional deployment will be helpful for crime prevention and patrolling, also spotting stolen vehicles and prevention of highway robbery and high-jacking.

The HPG chief said they did not remove their presence in the EDSA.

"We just deployed additional forces. Right now, we have 20 patrol cars and 36 motorcycle riders deployed in EDSA from 5am to 1am the following day," said Cruz.

He said there are selected HPG personnel which were deputized by Land Transportation Office to issue tickets to road violators.

"We also deployed (personnel) in other highways but our focus is EDSA," he said.

"Our mandate is to maximize our presence in highways. Our job is to be seen in the road anytime of the day," Cruz added. Ella Dionisio/DMS