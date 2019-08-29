Philippine Navy Flag Officer in Command Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad said engagements with the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) are being done to establish a naval station in Fuga Island.

"We're engaging the CEZA. Our Secretary of National Defense already have an imprimatur where the Navy should put up a establishment there, or a naval station," he said.

"We can even establish the littoral monitoring station there so we were able to see all those that are passing the area," he added.

Empedrad stressed the importance of establishing a Navy detachment or station within Fuga Island.

"Fuga is very important, very strategic because of its location, We can monitor ships that are passing so that's a very important sea line of communication of our country," he said.

"If we were able to establish our stations there, the Navy can monitor all vessels passing through...sealines of communications," he added. Robina Asido/DMS