A Filipino crewman is missing as he went overboard off the waters of Taiwan over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) alerted Coast Guard District Northeastern Luzon and two Multi-Role Response Vessels as Hong Kong-flagged bulk carrier “KSL Singapore” reported man overboard in the vicinity of 8.26 nautical miles southwest of Orchid Island, Taiwan, around 70.43 nautical miles off Itbayat, Batanes.

"The bulk carrier reported the incident to the Rescue Coordination Council of Hongkong and Philippines and asked for necessary assistance," the PCG said.

Based on initial report the Filipino was identified as Errald Danielle Caniel, 23, of Parañaque.

According to PCG, "Caniel was last seen around 1:30 pm , August 24, 2019 and was noticed missing around 3 am of the following day."

"The PCG Command Center contacted the United States Department of Foreign Affairs who then informed that a Bahamas Houston Voyager is within the vicinity of the incident. The PCG and DFA are coordinating to contact the voyager," it stated.

The PCG said BRP Malabrigo and BRP Capones deployed in the area of responsibility of Northeastern Luzon and Hong Kong’s two Navy vessels are on standby for search and rescue operations weather permitting. Robina Asido/DMS