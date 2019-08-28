Tropical Storm ''Jenny'' maintained strength as it prepares to make landfall over Aurora Province, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported on Tuesday.

According to Pagasa's weather report, the center of the tropical storm was seen at 290 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon. ''Jenny'' has maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour, it added.

Jenny is expected to make landfall in Aurora between 9 pm and 1 am Wednesday.

"Between this afternoon and tomorrow (28 August) morning, intermittent to frequent moderate to heavy rains may be experienced over Cordillera Administrative Region, Isabela, Cagayan, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, and northern portion of Quezon (including Polillo Island)," Pagasa said.

"Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains may affect Metro Manila, Central Visayas, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula and the rest of Luzon," the weather bureau added.

Between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, ''Jenny'' will bring light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Metro Manila, Western Visayas, Mindoro Provinces, norther portion of Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo Islands), Zambales, and Bataan.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 2 was raised over Isabela, Aurora, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Ifugao, Mountain Province.

Cagayan, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands and Alabat Island, Cavite, Laguna, Camarines Norte, northeastern portion of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1.

Jenny is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday afternoon, Pagasa reported. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS