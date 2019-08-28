President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. to form a coordinating committee with the group of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) founder Nur Misuari to achieve immediate peace in Sulu.

Duterte met again Misuari last Friday in Davao City where they discussed the peace efforts in Mindanao, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The President relayed to Mr. Misuari his desire to immediately form a Coordinating Committee between the Government of the Philippines (GPH) and the MNLF, and instructed the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) to convene the same by the second week of September in Davao City for agenda setting and for the start of discussions," he said.

Panelo, also the chief presidential legal counsel, said the GPH-MNLF Coordinating Committee would serve as a venue to seek for the cooperation of Misuari's group to achieve immediate peace in Sulu by, among others, "helping in combatting the Abu Sayyaf Group and convincing MNLF relatives to return to the folds of the law."

Sulu, where Misuari comes from, is the stronghold of the Abu Sayyaf.

On the other hand, Panelo said Misuari wished that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) be involved in the consultations, similar to the previous tripartite talks with GPH, MNLF and the OIC, to determine the remaining compliance of the GPH in the 1996 Final Peace Agreement with the MNLF.

Misuari's MNLF faction refused to participate in the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF)-led peace talks, which led to the creation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), which replaced ARMM. Other MNLF factions have supported BARMM.

MILF was a breakaway group of the MNLF.

The previous administration called ARMM a "failed experiment."

Misuari who became the first ARMM governor is facing graft and malversation of public funds through falsification of public documents charges in relation to alleged anomalous purchase of educational materials during his term as the regional governor. He has posted bail for his temporary liberty.

Misuari is also facing rebellion and violation of international humanitarian law cases due to the 2013 Zamboanga siege.

A Pasig City trial court handling the cases had granted Misuari's motion, with the administration's support, to suspend proceedings and enforcement of arrest warrants against him. Despite the separation of powers, Duterte earlier ordered the security forces not to arrest Misuari.

Panelo said the GPH-MNLF Coordinating Committee could expect the full support of the Office of the President.

"In resolving the Muslim rebellion in Mindanao, every undertaking that may lead to a lasting peace and prosperity to that region must be tried and tested until its fruition," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS