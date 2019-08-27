A Japanese tourist died of a heart attack just after he arrived in Baguio City last Sunday.

Police Master Sergeant Elmerlito Dangli, Baguio City Police Station 2 investigator, said the 70-year-old Japanese and his companion were staying at a village when the incident transpired around 4am.

He was brought to a hospital after he showed shortness of breathing and chilling allegedly after taking a bath.

"He was declared dead on arrival and based on our Scene of the Crime Operations (SOCO) report, the cause of death is really heart attack," Dangli told The Daily Manila Shimbun in a phone interview.

Dangli said the Japanese's companion disclosed he is prone to a heart attack.

"We are in coordination with the Japanese embassy and one of his companion already contacted his family in Japan," Dangil said. Ella Dionisio/DMS