A low pressure area strengthened into Tropical Depression ''Jenny'' as it moves northwest, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported on Monday.

According to Pagasa, the low pressure area detected east of Virac, Catanduanes becane a tropical depression around 2 pm.

As of 4 pm, ''Jenny'' was seen at 670 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes and moving northwest at 25 kilometers per hour.

''Jenny'' has maximum winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 55 kilometers per hour.

"Between today and tomorrow (27 August) afternoon, 'Jenny' will bring light to moderate rains with intermittent heavy rains over Caraga , Eastern Visayas, and Bicol Region," the weather bureau said in a severe weather bulletin.

"Between tomorrow afternoon and Wednesday (28 August) afternoon, moderate to heavy rains may prevail over Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, northern Aurora, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Sur, and La Union," Pagasa added.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will affect Metro Manila, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon), Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), Bicol Region, Western and Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the rest of Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 was raised over Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, eastern portion of Pangasinan, norther portion of Quezon (including Polilo island), and Catanduanes.

Jenny is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday afternoon, Pagasa reported. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS