The Philippine National Police- Anti-Kidnapping Group ( PNP-AKG) is set to send three personnel to China for a language training course that may help them in resolving kidnapping incidents of Chinese nationals.

In a phone interview with reporters, PNP-AKG spokesperson, Police Lieutenant Colonel Elmer Cereno said the three will study Mandarin.

"We are sending three (personnel) in September to China for free," said Cereno.

"Mostly, what we want to send is a negotiator and investigator," he added.

He said this is needed to easily investigate Chinese-related kidnapping cases,

"This became a problem to us when we are rescuing Chinese that are being victimized by kidnappers. We need to hire interpreters before we can investigate the case," he said.

Cereno said interpreter is being paid hourly but he did not disclose how much. He added they can also get free interpreters if they are available from the Chinese Embassy.

He said they are eyeing to send around 20 personnel to undergo training that could last from two weeks up to one month.

Cereno said this will be a big help.

"With this, we can easily conduct manhunt operation against the alleged kidnappers because based on our experience, we need to hire an interpreter first before we can do a follow-up," he said.

Earlier, the PNP-AKG said they recorded 53 casino-related kidnapping incidents since 2017 where they arrested 120 Chinese kidnappers.

For 2019, they recorded 19 cases where 39 Chinese suspects were arrested.

To strengthen their operations against increasing number of Chinese being abducted by their co-nationals, the AKG will set up satellite offices near casino establishments operating 24/7 and composed of 10 police officers.

"We already set up one in Paranaque City," said Cereno. Ella Dionisio/DMS