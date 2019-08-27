The Bureau of Immigration ( BI) on Monday said they are still waiting for the issuance of clearance from one of Hoshino Romi's countries of nationality before they can deport him to Japan.

In a text message to The Daily Manila Shimbun, BI National Operation Center chief Melvin Mabulac said there is still no specific date for Hoshino's deportation.

"We don't have the specific date of deportation pending to the issuance of clearance from one of his country of nationality," said Mabulac.

Mabulac did not disclose which country he is referring to.

"I'll have to check on it... Will give you details as soon we have the date of departure," he said.

Hoshino is a Japanese-German-Israeli who is wanted in Japan for running an illegal manga website which is strictly prohibited in the country.

The BI Board of Commissioners ordered his deportation last July 18 after he was arrested in Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on July 7.

Dana Sandoval, immigration spokesperson earlier said the Japan embassy has yet to make the necessary arrangements for Hoshino's return to Japan and Japanese policemen are expected in Manila to fetch and escort Hoshino in his flight. Ella Dionisio/DMS