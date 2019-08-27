Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Monday emphasized the importance of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) on National Heroes Day.

Lorenzana urged Filipinos, especially the youth "to heed the call to serve the country."

"To perpetuate the culture of patriotism and heroism, it is our responsibility to teach the youths love of country and service to our people," said Lorenzana.

"One good way to instill and nurture love of country is through the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Program in our school system," he said.

"I believe that ROTC can teach our youth leadership, discipline, respect for authority and service to country," he added.

The ROTC program was scrapped by President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo in 2002 after the death of a UST cadet. President Rodrigo Duterte has made reviving ROTC one of his priority bills.

"Let this day remind us all that love of country is the foundation upon which our country was built. The act of defiance against foreign domination by our forefathers despite overwhelming odds planted the seed of Filipino nationhood that evolved to become what we are now," said Lorenzana.

Lorenzana said "the highest tribute we can give our heroes is to perpetuate their legacy by ensuring that their good deeds are not forgotten but instead perpetuated and emulated." Robina Asido/DMS