The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) support the position of the Department of Justice (DOJ) that former Calauan Mayor Antonio Sanchez is ineligible to avail of good conduct time allowance (GCTA) to be released.

"We support DOJ's stand on the issue as the law is categorical in excluding recidivists, habitual delinquents, escapees, and persons charged with heinous crimes from the benefits of its coverage,” DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said following reports about possible early release of Sanchez.

“He (Sanchez) is categorically excluded to benefit under the law's coverage,” he added.

Ano announced his support following reports “Sanchez will walk free as one of the thousands to benefit under the provisions of Republic Act No. 10592 or the GCTA ( Good Conduct Time Allowance) Law that provides guidelines on how to compute the GCTA of an inmate which is deducted from his or her total sentence.”

According to the DILG which supervises the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) that controls all city, district, and municipal jails across the country, the “persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) detained in BJMP-run facilities benefit from the provisions of the GCTA Law.”

Ano said Sanchez who was “convicted for raping and murdering UP - Los Baños graduating student Eileen Sarmenta, and killing Allan Gomez, also a student of the same university in 1993, does not stand a chance of being released anytime soon”.

Sanchez was handed the verdict of seven counts of reclusion perpetua.

"Sanchez committed rape and double murder. He was responsible for the death of two bright university students. Allowing him to get out early is a mockery of the law and justice system," Ano said.

"He must serve his entire sentence. If we release him earlier, we would have punctured a hole in our own justice system," he added.

Ano also explained that the stipulation of GCTA Law, in fact prohibits Sanchez's early release.

"He cannot be released on the basis of GCTA. On the contrary, the GCTA prohibits the release of criminals like him,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS