A Japanese national was found dead inside his home in Marikina City Friday morning.

According to a police report, the body of a 70 year-old Japanese was discovered s around 10:15 am a condo unit in Cordova Tower Marquinton Residences in Barangay Santo Nino.

The Japanese was found by a friend who was supposed to collect money for monthly amortization.

Authorities said the victim was found with a nylon cord around his neck and tied in the laundry room.

"A suicide letter on a piece of paper was found at the scene. Apparently he was suffering from depression when his wife died on April 10, 2019," Eastern Police District Public Information Officer Major Virgilio Timajo said.

Timajo also told The Daily Manila Shimbun through a text message that the victim doesn't have any relatives here. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS