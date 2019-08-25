Severe Tropical Storm ''Ineng'' made landfall over Pingtung County in southern Taiwan Saturday but the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) the storm will continue to be felt here.

According to Pagasa's severe weather bulletin, Ineng made landfall in Taiwan at 2 pm but not after dumping rains in Ilocos Norte where Laoag City and Vintar town declared a state of calamity.

At 3 pm, Pagasa said the center of ''Ineng'' was last seen at 235 kilometers north-northwest of Basco, Batanes and is moving towards west-northwest at 20 kilometers per hour.

Ineng has maximum winds of 100 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 125 kilometers per hour.

The weather bureau raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 2 over Batanes and over Babuyan Islands. Meanwhile, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number over Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and Cagayan has been lifted.

"Batanes and Babuyan Islands are warned against strong winds associated with 'Ineng.' Furthermore, occasional gusty conditions will still prevail over Luzon due to the southwest monsoon," Pagasa said.

Moderate to heavy rains will affect Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, northern portion of Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands), Zambales and Bataan for the following hours.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal, Laguna, Mindoro provinces, northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo Islands) and the rest of Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS