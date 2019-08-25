A man who rescued a family at a low-lying village and a young girl were reported dead while the town of Vintar and the city of Laoag in Ilocos Norte were placed under state of calamity due to Severe Tropical Storm ''Ineng''.

Melchito Castro, regional Office of Civil Defense (OCD) director, said based on initial report a 17 year-old woman identified as Pauleen Joy Gamboa Corpuz died in a landslide in Brgy. Sta Catalina, Pasuquin.

“She was just recovered this morning… I’m still asking for details from the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council,” he said.

Castro said Melvin Manuel, Laoag City DRRMO (Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office) identified the other fatality as Ricky Manglanlan, a resident of Barangay 16.

“Manuel said Manglanlan was taken by a strong current of floodwaters after he rescued a family in a low-lying area in their village,” he said.

According to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management and Resiliency Council (PDRRMRC), Princess Shalane 11, and John Lloyd Trumpo, 9, were injured due to a landslide at Brgy. Surong in Pasuquin.

Castro said floods of around two to four feet were reported in Ilocos Norte.

“Those that were really affected were Vintar, Pasuquin, Bacarra, Loag, San Nicolas, Currimao, Paoay,” he said.

According to the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) in Ilocos Norte, a state of calamity was declared in Vintar after hundreds of livestock drowned.

“Local officials have declared the town of Vintar as under the state of calamity during their special session this morning (Saturday),” the agency said.

“Mayor Lariza Foronda said the declaration was made after hundreds of their livestock drowned... died due to flooding while most of the town's 33 barangays were submerged to floodwaters due to heavy rains brought about by Typhoon Ineng,” it added.

Floodwaters above waist level were reported at the UNESCO-inscribed World Heritage Site of St. Augustine Church in Paoay when the nearby Quioit River from adjacent Batac City swelled. Robina Asido/DMS