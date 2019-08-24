Severe Tropical Storm ''Ineng'' maintained its strength as it heads towards the Taiwan-Batanes area, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported on Friday.

According to Pagasa's severe weather bulletin issued at 5 pm , the center of ''Ineng'' was last seen at 360 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan.

''Ineng'' has maximum winds of 95 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 115 kilometers per hour.

According to the weather bureau, ''Ineng'' is moving west-northwest at 25 kilometers per hour.

"Ineng is less likely to make landfall in the country. However, it will be closest to Batanes Province tomorrow morning," Pagasa said.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 2 was raised in Batanes and Babuyan Island and Signal Number 1 over Cagayan, ISabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Northern Abra and Ilocos Norte.

Moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Batanes, Cagayan (including Babuyan group of islands), Ilocos provinces, Apayao, Kalinga and Abra.

Light to moderate with intermittent rains are expected over Metro Manila, Zambales, Batan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Mindoro provinces, northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo Islands), Aklan, Antique, western portion of Iloilo, rest of Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administratice Region and Cagayan Valley.

On Saturday, moderate to heavy rains will affect Batanes and Babuyan Islands while light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will prevail over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Mindoro Provinces and northern portions of Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo Islands).

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take precautions and urged to coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices in case of landslides and flooding.

The weather bureau added sea travel is still risky over seaboards of Luzon.

Ineng is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Saturday evening. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS